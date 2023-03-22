Suspect arrested in deadly Dayton pedestrian crash

A Miamisburg man has been identified as the suspect in a deadly pedestrian crash early Monday morning.

Adam Dolan, 51, was arrested around 11:30 p.m. Monday night, according to online jail records. A spokesperson for Dayton Police confirmed Wednesday that Dolan was a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that happened Monday on U.S. 35.

A crash report listed Dolan as the driver of a 2004 Subaru Impreza that police said hit a man crossing U.S. 35 at Liscum Drive.

That man hit, 59-year-old James Wilder, died on scene.

Dayton Police previously told News Center 7 that Wilder’s injuries and the debris on in the roadway suggested that he had been hit by a vehicle that had left the scene. A crash report narrative said the driver allegedly failed to remain on scene and identify themselves “as required by law.”

Dolan is currently booked in the Montgomery County Jail on an aggravated vehicular homicide charge. Dolan has yet to be formally charged in the incident.

The crash is under investigation.