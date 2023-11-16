Suspect arrested in deadly downtown stabbing
A 23-year-old man has been arrested on homicide-related charges for allegedly stabbing someone outside of the Golden 1 Center on Tuesday night, which left them dead.
A 23-year-old man has been arrested on homicide-related charges for allegedly stabbing someone outside of the Golden 1 Center on Tuesday night, which left them dead.
Rudy Gobert, Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels were each fined $25,000.
Women have long been projected to outlive men, but now the gender gap appears to be growing.
A power failure overnight apparently caused the air-supported dome at the TGL’s SoFi Center to collapse.
Travis Kelce told brother Jason Kelce all about his trip to Argentina to watch Taylor Swift perform. "The show was even more electric, knowing that I had a little bit more to enjoy," he teased.
Paul George received a technical foul in the second quarter after an argument with the crew about a non-call.
DeJean could be a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft if he declares.
“They’ve learned from [Donald] Trump,” one conservative commentator said of today’s Republican lawmakers.
Vincent Goodwill talks about the matchup between Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren before discussing Draymond Green putting Rudy Gobert in a headlock.
The two new FBS programs can still make a bowl game if there aren't enough 6-win teams.
Winter is actually my favorite season. Please don't @ me.
Given that Ohtani has offered remarkably few indications of his current preferences, we can only broadly speculate as to what might sway his ultimate decision beyond money — which might not even be the biggest factor.
The Panthers went 1-2 with offensive coordinator Thomas Brown calling the plays.
Gobert also made a Stephen Curry dig when he reacted to Green's ejection postgame.
See ya, mosquitoes and gnats. Catch the Katchy for an all-time low price — over 62,000 Amazon shoppers are bugging out over this thing.
Today at Microsoft Ignite 2023, the company renamed Bing Chat, the AI-powered chatbot it launched on Bing earlier this year, to Copilot in Bing. Meanwhile, the premium, corporate-focused version of Bing Chat, which was previously called Bing Chat Enterprise, has also been rebranded to Copilot.
Instagram's Threads app has been duping Twitter/X in a number of ways, and today it's adding one more feature that's been core to the Twitter experience for years: hashtags. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that Threads will begin testing the ability to tag topics on Threads to categorize posts by interest or theme. Instead, the tags will appear as clickable blue links.
Another 1.5 million will be able to receive the maximum Pell Grant award as a result of the FAFSA changes.
Close to nine million patients had highly sensitive personal and health information stolen during a cyberattack on a U.S. medical transcription service earlier this year, representing one of the worst medical-related data breaches in recent times. The medical transcription company, Perry Johnson & Associates, or PJ&A, is a Henderson, Nevada-based company that provides transcription services to healthcare organizations and physicians for dictating and transcribing patient notes. In a legally required filing with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, PJ&A said more than 8.95 million individuals are affected by the data breach that began as early as March 2023.
This series is all about automotive history, and Daewoo's ill-fated attempt to sell cars in North America under its own branding offers fascinating lessons.
Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey is listed as doubtful for the Ravens. Top Bengals pass rusher Trey Hendrickson is expected to play with a hyperextended knee.