Turkey detains 1, suspects Kurdish militants behind bombing

1
MEHMET GUZEL and SUZAN FRASER
·5 min read

ISTANBUL (AP) — Police have detained a suspect who is believed to have planted the bomb that exploded on a bustling pedestrian avenue in Istanbul, Turkey’s interior minister said Monday, adding that initial findings indicate that Kurdish militants were responsible for the deadly attack.

Six people were killed and several dozen others were wounded in Sunday’s explosion on Istiklal Avenue, a popular thoroughfare lined with shops and restaurants that leads to the iconic Taksim Square.

“A little while ago, the person who left the bomb was detained by our Istanbul Police Department teams,” the Anadolu Agency quoted Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu as saying. He did not identify the suspect but said 21 other people were also detained for questioning.

Sunday’s explosion was a shocking reminder of the anxiety and safety concerns that stalked the Turkish population during years when such attacks were common. The country was hit by a string of deadly bombings between 2015 and 2017, some by the Islamic State group, others by Kurdish militants who seek increased autonomy or independence.

The minister said evidence obtained pointed to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, and to the Syrian Kurdish group, the Democratic Union Party, or PYD, which Turkey says is the Syrian extension of the outlawed militant group. He said the attack would be avenged.

“We know what message those who carried out this action want to give us. We got this message,” Soylu said. “Don’t worry, we will pay them back heavily in return.”

Soylu also blamed the United States, saying a condolence message from the White House was akin to a “killer being first to show up at a crime scene.” Turkey has been infuriated by U.S. support for Syrian Kurdish groups.

He said security forces believe that instructions for the attack came from Kobani, the majority Kurdish city in northern Syria that borders Turkey.

In its condolence message, the White House said it strongly condemned the “act of violence" in Istanbul, adding: “We stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our NATO ally (Turkey) in countering terrorism.”

Turkish television broadcast footage purporting to show the main suspect being detained at a house where she was allegedly hiding. The woman is seen lying face down on a carpet, being handcuffed from behind.

The suspect, wearing a purple hoodie and black pants, is later seen being escorted to what appears to be a police interrogation center.

Police searching the house also seized large amounts of cash, gold items and a gun, according to the footage.

Soylu said of the 81 people who were hospitalized, 50 were discharged. Five of the wounded were in intensive care and two of them were in life-threatening condition, he said. The six who were killed in the blast were members of three families and included a 15-year-old and a 9-year-old.

Istiklal Avenue was reopened to pedestrian traffic at 6 a.m. on Monday after police concluded inspections at the scene. People began leaving carnations at the site of the blast.

Mecid Bal, a 63-year-old kiosk owner said his son was caught up in the blast and called him from the scene.

“Dad, there are dead and wounded lying on the ground. I was crushed when I stood up" to run, Bal quoted him as saying.

Restaurant worker Emrah Aydinoglu said he was talking on the phone when he heard the explosion.

“I looked out of the window and saw people running,” the 22-year-old said. “People were lying on the ground, already visible from the corner of the street (I was in). They were trying to call (for help), whether it was an ambulance or the police. All of them were shrieking and crying.”

The PKK has fought an insurgency in Turkey since 1984. The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people since then.

Ankara and Washington consider the PKK a terrorist group but they diverge on the issue of the Syrian Kurdish groups, which have fought against the Islamic State group in Syria.

In recent years, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has led a broad crackdown on the militants as well as on Kurdish lawmakers and activists. Amid skyrocketing inflation and other economic troubles, Erdogan’s anti-terrorism campaign is a key rallying point for him ahead of presidential and parliamentary elections next year.

Following the attacks between 2015 and 2017 that left more than 500 civilians and security personnel dead, Turkey launched cross-border military operations into Syria and northern Iraq against Kurdish militants, while also cracking down on Kurdish politicians, journalists and activists at home.

“In nearly six years, we have not experienced a serious terrorist incident like the one we experienced yesterday evening in Istanbul. We are ashamed in front of our nation in this regard,” Soylu said.

On Sunday, Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag told pro-government broadcaster A Haber that investigators were focusing on a woman who sat on a bench by the scene of the blast for about 40 minutes. The explosion took place just minutes after she left.

Turkey’s media watchdog imposed restrictions on reporting on Sunday’s explosion — a move that bans the use of close-up videos and photos of the blast and its aftermath. The Supreme Council of Radio and Television has imposed similar bans in the past, following both attacks and accidents.

Access to Twitter and other social media sites was also restricted on Sunday.

___

Fraser reported from Ankara, Turkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Turkey blames Istanbul blast on Kurdish militants, arrests 22, including bomber

    Turkey's government blamed Kurdish militants on Monday for a blast that killed six people in Istanbul's main shopping street, and said police had detained 22 suspects, including the person who had planted the bomb. Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said the order for the attack on Istiklal Avenue was given in Kobani, a city in northern Syria, where Turkish forces have carried out operations against the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia in recent years. Soylu added that the bomber had passed through Afrin, another region in northern Syria.

  • BC throws TD pass with 14 seconds left, edges No. 17 NC St

    Morehead threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Joseph Griffin Jr. with 14 seconds left and the Eagles rallied past No. 17 North Carolina State 21-20 Saturday, their first win over a Top 25 team in eight years. “Two-minute drills end up deciding a lot of games,” Morehead said. The Eagles (3-7, 2-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) won with a 12-play, 69-yard drive.

  • Ultralight plane crashes in Titusville, pilot injured, deputies say

    The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said an Ultralight plane crashed in Titusville early Saturday morning.

  • UFC 281: Zhang Weili taps out Carla Esparza, reclaims strawweight title

    Zhang was too quick, too strong and, ultimately, too good for Esparza, who tried to use her wrestling skills but to no avail.

  • I visited Martha's Vineyard, one of the US' most idyllic summer spots, in the fall. Here's what it was like without the huge crowds and high rental prices.

    The Massachusetts island was quiet and relaxing in its October off-season. Some private beaches opened to the public, and there were barely any lines.

  • See inside the last-remaining 20th Century Limited train cars with panoramic windows, white-tablecloth dining, bedrooms, and a full kitchen

    The long-distance train once carried wealthy travelers from NYC to Chicago, defining luxury travel's "red-carpet treatment" for years to come.

  • Six dead in Istanbul blast, Erdogan says it 'smells like terrorism'

    ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Six people were killed and 81 others wounded on Sunday when an explosion rocked a busy pedestrian street in central Istanbul in what Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called a bomb attack that "smells like terrorism". Hundreds of people fled the historic Istiklal Avenue after the blast, as ambulances and police raced in. The area, in the Beyoglu district of Turkey's largest city, had been crowded as usual at the weekend with shoppers, tourists and families.

  • Car with family drove over a mine in Kherson Oblast: 4 injured, among them a child

    In the liberated village of Novoraisk in Kherson Oblast, a car drove over a mine, 4 people were injured, including a child. Source: Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko on Telegram Quote: "Today, a mine detonation was recorded in Kherson Oblast, in the village of Novoraisk.

  • Across the US, a return to democratic order. Will it last?

    The post-election narrative was instead focused on each party's electoral fate: Republicans were disappointed that sweeping victories didn't materialize, while relieved Democrats braced for the possibility of a slim House GOP majority. At least for now, the serious threats that loomed over democracy heading into Election Day — domestic extremist violence, voter intimidation and Republican refusal to respect election outcomes — did not materialize in any pervasive way. “It was a good day, I think, for democracy,” President Joe Biden said, even as he acknowledged his party might lose one chamber of Congress.

  • A deadly explosion killed at least 6 people and injured 53 more in Istanbul, officials say

    An explosion in the Turkey city of Istanbul killed at least 6 people and injured 53 others on Sunday according to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

  • Russia fires 40 shells and rockets on Nikopol overnight, 2 women injured

    The Nikopol district (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast) came under Russian fire on the night of 12-13 November; two women sustained injuries. Source: Valentyn Reznichenko, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram Quote from Reznichenko: "The Russians deployed Grad [multiple-launch rocket systems] and heavy artillery to fire on Nikopol and Marhanets hromadas [administrative units designating the cities of Nikopol and Marhanets, respectively, and their adjacent territories - ed.

  • People are asked not to gather in central Kherson because there are Russian mines almost everywhere

    he Russians mined many facilities in Kherson before they retreated, so the Ukrainian government has asked people not to gather in crowded places and not to go to central Kherson on 14 November. Source: Yaroslav Yanushevych, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram Quote: "The celebration of the liberation of Kherson Oblast has been going on for two days now.

  • My boyfriend of 2 years let my indoor cat out. I broke up with him.

    The author shares how she came to the realization that her boyfriend was not the one after her 15-year-old cat went missing.

  • Activists periodically remove Russian flag in Mariupol

    Activists have removed the Russian flag from Svoboda (Freedom) Square in occupied Mariupol. Meanwhile, the Russians are taking the Ukrainian harvest away from the Mariupol district in grain trucks. Source: Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, on Telegram Quote: "Group of the Mariupol Resistance have 'denazified' the Russian flag from Svoboda Square again.

  • Europe Poised for a Warmer-than-Normal Winter, Copernicus Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Europeans have a greater probability of experiencing temperatures significantly higher than normal this winter, potentially offering relief to tight heating-fuel markets, according to the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service. Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftFTX Latest: Balance-Sheet Blowup Reverberates in Crypto Markets‘It’s All Gone’: FTX Bankruptcy Has Retail Traders Bracing for LossesFTX’s Balance Sheet, Hack Pain

  • Britain and France sign new £63m deal to curb Channel migrant crisis

    Britain and France signed a new £63 million agreement on Monday to pay for a 40 per cent increase in the number of officers patrolling French beaches in an attempt to stop more migrant crossings.

  • 'Pulverized everybody and everything': 6 die in midair collision of WWII planes at Dallas air show

    The NTSB was working to identify victims of the "horrible tragedy" Saturday after 2 vintage planes collided at the Wings over Dallas air show.

  • Britain, France sign deal to boost cooperation on illegal migration

    PARIS/LONDON (Reuters) -Britain and France on Monday signed an agreement worth 72.2 million euros ($74.5 million) over the coming year to ramp up efforts to stop illegal migrants from making perilous journeys across the Channel. So far this year more than 40,000 people have crossed the Channel in small boats, up from 28,526 last year, putting pressure on new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and interior minister Suella Braverman to do more to stem the flow. "It is in the interests of both the UK and French governments to work together to solve this complex problem," Braverman said in a statement, after meeting with French interior minister Gerald Darmanin in Paris on Monday morning.

  • Ukrainian police returns to Kherson

    The National Police of Ukraine is conducting stabilisation measures in the liberated city of Kherson. Source: Ihor Klymenko, head of the National Police of Ukraine, on Facebook; video of the Ukrainskyi svidok [Ukrainian witness] project Quote from Klymenko: "About 200 policemen are working in the city.

  • When Should You Buy EITA Resources Berhad (KLSE:EITA)?

    EITA Resources Berhad ( KLSE:EITA ), is not the largest company out there, but it had a relatively subdued couple of...