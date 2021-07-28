Suspect arrested in deadly movie theater shooting in Southern California

Oliver Gettell
·2 min read
Google Maps The Regal Edwards theater in Corona, Calif.

A suspect has been arrested in the shooting that left an 18-year-old woman dead and a 19-year-old man critically injured at a movie theater in Corona, Calif., police said Wednesday.

Joseph Jimenez, 20, was arrested at his home in nearby El Cerrito on Tuesday night, the Corona Police Department said in a news release. Detectives located Jimenez after receiving witness statements, authorities said. They added that a firearm and additional evidence related to the crime scene were discovered during a search of the residence, and that the firearm matched the caliber of the weapon used in the murder.

Jimenez was booked on charges of murder, attempted murder, and robbery at the Riverside Presley Detention Center and is being held on a $2 million bail.

Corona Police Department Joseph Jimenez

The shooting occurred Monday night at the Regal Edwards Corona Crossings RPX theater during a screening of The Forever Purge, the fifth installment of the dystopian horror franchise set in a world where all crime is legal for 12 hours each year. Police identified the victims as Rylee Goodrich, 18, who died at the scene, and Anthony Barajas, 19, who was taken to a local hospital and placed on life support. Goodrich and Barajas attended the screening together.

Corona Police Cpl. Tobias Kouroubacalis said in a news conference Wednesday, "We do not have a motive for this heinous, unprovoked crime."

A Regal Theaters spokesperson said in a statement provided to EW on Tuesday night, "We are currently working with the local authorities regarding the investigation. Our primary concern is for the safety and security of our guests and staff."

Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions, the studio and production company behind the Purge films, declined to comment.

Authorities are asking anyone who has additional information to call the Corona Police Department's anonymous tip line at 951-817-5837, or contact Senior Det. Slaven Neagu at 951-739-4916 or slaven.neagu@coronaca.gov.

