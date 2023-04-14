Suspect arrested in deadly shooting, attempted robbery outside Arlington apartment complex

A suspect wanted in a shooting and attempted robbery from February was arrested and faces a charge of capital murder, the Arlington Police Department announced Friday.

Arlington police arrested Dontrevan Kenner in connection to the killing of 27-year-old Camereon Foster, who was shot multiple times during an attempted robbery on Feb. 23 in the 2200 block of Lincoln Green Circle.

Police found Foster inside a 2010 Chevrolet HHR. The SUV was still running and appeared to have reversed into a parked car.

Foster was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead by medical staff.

“Following a thorough investigation, homicide detectives obtained an arrest warrant for 17-year-old Dontrevan Kenner on one count of capital murder,” Arlington police said in a news release.

Members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force found Kenner at an apartment complex in Arlington and took him into custody without incident.

In addition to the capital murder charge, Kenner was booked into the Arlington City Jail on two warrants on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to a Jan. 20 shooting that injured two people.

He has since been transferred to the Tarrant County Jail.

Detectives believe Foster and Kenner were “engaging in high-risk drug activity” when the shooting occurred, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are possible.