Suspect arrested in deadly shooting that happened during home invasion at Orlando apartment complex

TechTaka, a South Korean online shopping fulfillment startup that provides third-party logistics services for e-commerce sellers, has raised $9.5 million (12.6 billion KRW) in a Series B round of funding from a sole investor, Altos Ventures. The outfit helps e-commerce sellers manage the supply chain, from warehousing, order packing and shipping, so that TechTaka users can focus on product and marketing. The startup also provides a SaaS operating system to optimize the online vendors' supply chain and logistics operations.
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved -- and overdue -- time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who've contributed to the AI revolution. In a New York Times piece late last year, the Gray Lady broke down how the current boom in AI came to be -- highlighting many of the usual suspects like Sam Altman, Elon Musk and Larry Page.