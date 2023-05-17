Suspect arrested after deadly shooting of man, dog in Lancaster

A suspect has been arrested after a deadly shooting over a month ago in Lancaster, police said Wednesday.

The shooting happened on April 6 at a home on N. Hughes Street, according to the Lancaster Police Department. When officers arrived, they found 51-year-old Timothy Barbee, of Lancaster, shot and lying on the floor. Officers gave him medical attention and he was taken to the local hospital, where he later died.

RELATED: Man shot, killed in Lancaster, police say

Lancaster police also found a deceased dog that had been shot inside the home, and there were multiple shell casings inside. Based on the suspect’s charges, the shooting appears to be in connection with a burglary.

Weeks after the shooting, a suspect was identified and arrested on Monday in Kershaw County.

LPD says Derrick Brown is facing charges of murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, malicious injury to animals, and first-degree burglary.

>>Download Channel 9's news and weather apps to stay updated wherever you are

Brown is being held in jail without bond, according to the police department.

(WATCH: Why Lancaster County misses some severe weather alerts)