Suspect arrested for deadly shooting in northeast Charlotte

Police in Charlotte say a suspect has been arrested in the killing of a 31-year-old man earlier this week.

Britton Owens was found dead outside an apartment Monday night on Prestigious Lane, which is in northeast Charlotte. Owens’ brother told Channel 9 he heard the gunshots, rushed out to the breezeway of the apartment complex, and saw his brother take his last breath.

On Wednesday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said Jamal Matthew Dean is now facing a murder charge in connection with the shooting.

CMPD said Dean was taken into custody on unrelated warrants, and investigators interviewed him about the shooting. Based on the interview, Dean was charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Owens’ family told Channel 9 they’re remembering him as a loving family member and father, who had a contagious sense of humor.

“He had an 11-year-old daughter that just graduated yesterday. I know how much he loved her, and she loved him,” his brother told Channel 9.

Dean is being held in jail without bond as of Wednesday. He has a criminal record that includes previous charges for armed robbery, assault on a female, discharging a weapon, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

