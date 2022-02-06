Suspect arrested for deadly shooting at Virginia hookah lounge

The gunman accused of opening fire inside a Blacksburg, Va., hookah lounge, killing one and wounding four others, was arrested late Saturday night.

Jamel Flint, 24, was taken into custody “without incident” in Roanoke, about 40 miles east of Blacksburg, according to the Blacksburg Police Department.

He’ll face six charges, including murder in the first degree for the death of 18-year-old Isiah Robinson, four counts of attempted murder in the first degree and one count of use of a firearm while committing or attempting to commit murder.

The Melody Hookah Lounge, just off the Virginia Tech campus, was hosting a private event Friday night when Flint began shooting, according to police.

Robinson was declared dead at the scene and four victims were rushed to the hospital.

Among the survivors is a Virginia Tech student who is expected to recover, according to the school.

“We have been in contact with his family, and they report their son is out of surgery, recovering, and seems to be doing well. We continue to respect the privacy of the student, and we are grateful for the outpouring of care and support directed to him,” Frank Shushok Jr., the Vice President for Student Affairs, said in a statement Saturday.

“We can rarely control the challenges life brings our way, but our response is very much in our hands. I am proud of our community and grateful how we pull together in difficult moments.”

No motive has been publicly announced for the shooting.

Despite Flint’s arrest, the Blacksburg Police Department said it is still an open investigation and encouraged anyone with information to call (540) 443-1400 or remain anonymous by calling the Blacksburg Police Tip Line at (540) 961-1819.