Suspect arrested for deadly stabbing on New Year's Eve in Fresno
A suspect has been arrested for a stabbing that took the life of a man on New Year's Eve in Southeast Fresno.
A suspect has been arrested for a stabbing that took the life of a man on New Year's Eve in Southeast Fresno.
Cases of the flu, RSV, COVID-19 and the common cold are at high levels across the country right now. How do you know which respiratory illness you've got?
Sheryl Sandberg is leaving Meta’s board of directors after 12 years, ending her last official role with the company.
Ford just revealed the NHRA Mustang Dark Horse Funny Car that'll hit the drag strip this year.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes and give the how and why on the latest news around the NFL. The head coach hiring cycle is in full swing, and the trio kick things off by discussing Jori and Charles' upcoming piece on the best and worst head coach vacancies around the NFL. The consensus is that Carolina is the worst, while Philadelphia and Dallas would be the best should they open up. That leads to a conversation around Nick Sirianni and Mike McCarthy, and whether the two NFC East coaches are safe or not (and whether they should be). Charles strongly believes Bill Belichick would not be a good fit in Dallas, but would be in Atlanta. Jim Harbaugh interviewed with the Los Angeles Chargers, and Charles and Jori are both fairly sure he will return to the NFL this offseason given the rumors coming out of Michigan. The Chargers and the Atlanta Falcons appear to be the frontrunners. New England Patriots Head Coach Jerod Mayo had his first press conference, and Jori had some key takeaways, including the fact that Mayo had it written in his contract that he would succeed Belichick (which is very rare). Charles was impressed with Robert Kraft's clear vote of confidence in Mayo going forward.
Some conservative Supreme Court justices signaled Wednesday they are ready to overrule a legal doctrine that gives federal agencies wide leeway, which could curb the power regulators have to intervene in many industries.
Reencle, a company that makes smart composters, claims its next device will be quieter, more energy-efficient and able to handle more food scraps than its predecessor. The upgrade, dubbed Reencle Gravity, is due out by around September of this year. If the upcoming composter works as advertised, it'll help households reduce their greenhouse gas emissions from food waste, while generating nutrient-rich fertilizer for gardens.
You no longer have to imagine Ninja with a low taper fade. Here we explain what that even means and where the viral sound came from.
If you're going to take a shot at Baker Mayfield, make sure you have your facts straight.
Digital currency can improve the ease of international transactions and help the US dollar remain the world's reserve currency.
Reviewers are head over heels for these comfy cuties, available for less than $2 a pair.
A 10-year-old boy from Maryland was attacked by a shark while vacationing in the Bahamas, raising the tally of shark encounters, some deadly, in recent months.
Jim Irsay has been open about his past struggles with drug and alcohol addiction.
Notion launched a calendar app Wednesday, built and reskinned from Cron, the calendar startup the company bought in 2022. Tight platform-wide integration will be the appeal for Notion’s “tens of millions of users.”
Jason Kelce got to know cashier Danielle Bonham thanks to his breakfast routine.
Various factors led to many star running backs being fantasy busts this season. Scott Pianowski continues his recap series with an overview of the position.
The Ford F-150 Lightning Switchgear is a rad experiment of an electric pickup built by Ford and RTR.
Until last week, no pair of brothers had ever combined to coach college and pro football champions. Now, the Harbaughs are poised to complete the double in the same year.
With the second half of the NHL season here, it's time to take a hard look at players to acquire and deal away.
Here's how the specs of the new Samsung S24 compares to those of its closest rivals, Apple's iPhone 15 and Google's Pixel 8.
IT teams today have to juggle an enormous number of tools, apps and systems. The average company was using 130 software-as-a-service (SaaS) apps as of 2022, according to Statista -- a volume that's impacting productivity. Eighty percent of companies responding to a recent MuleSoft poll said that app integration challenges are slowing down their organization-wide efforts, leading to data silos and disconnected departments.