Suspect arrested in deadly Tampa carjacking

A 37-year-old man suspected of fatally shooting one man and injuring another during a carjacking at a Tampa gas station this month was arrested Sunday, records show.

Paul Wayne Williams II, 37, was being held without bond Monday at the Orient Road Jail on multiple charges in connection to the Feb. 4 carjacking and homicide, booking records show.

According to a previous news release from the Sheriff’s Office, detectives determined Williams fatally shot a passenger in a vehicle at the Shell gas station at 66505 E Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive about 8:30 p.m., then attacked the driver with the weapon and drove away in their vehicle, deputies said.

The man with the gunshot wound was taken to a local hospital, where he died. The driver had non-life threatening injuries and was treated at the scene.

The victim’s vehicle was later recovered nearby, deputies said.

Days later, deputies announced they issued an arrest warrant for Williams.

The release said Williams and the victim were recent acquaintances. The Sheriff’s Office has not identified the victims due to Marsy’s Law.

Williams is facing a number of charges including first-degree murder while engaged in carjacking, armed carjacking with great bodily harm or death, attempted robbery with a firearm and aggravated battery with a firearm. He was also arrested on charges related to outstanding warrants.

Michael Fordyce identified his husband, David Keeley, as the man killed in the carjacking, according to a story by WFTS Tampa Bay. Fordyce said Williams then struck him with the gun.

In a GoFundMe campaign organized by Fordyce to raise money for Keeley’s funeral, which was scheduled for Monday, Fordyce called Keeley his soulmate. The two had been together for 16 years and retired to Florida from Indiana, where Keeley was a nurse for 44 years, according to the campaign.