Suspect arrested in death of 37-year-old man shot, killed outside Clarkston strip club

A man is facing several charges including murder after a deadly shooting outside a Clarkston strip club.

Clarkston police responded to a shooting in the shopping center parking lot in the 1300 block of Brockett Road around 4. a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

The shopping center includes several businesses, such as barber shops, restaurants, and Strokers, an adult entertainment venue.

When officers arrived, they found Jimmy Esgaldo Leon, 37, of Alpharetta dead from a gunshot wound to his chest. Another man was shot in the leg, officials say.

On Friday, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office along with the U.S. Marshals, arrested Javeon Whitney, 29, of Covington at a hotel off LaVista Road.

Authorities say Whitney tried to run away by kicking out a hotel window.

Whitney is facing charges of malice murder, aggravated assault weapon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The suspect is currently behind bars at the DeKalb County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

