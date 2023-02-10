Suspect arrested in death of kindergarten teacher found in shallow grave

A suspect is now under arrest in the death of a New Jersey kindergarten teacher, CBS New York's Zinnia Maldonado reports.

The body of 33-year-old Luz Hernandez was found Tuesday in Kearny, a day after she was reported missing.

The Hudson County prosecutor's office announced an arrest overnight. No details have been released about the suspect.

Hernandez's death was ruled a homicide Thursday after an autopsy revealed the Jersey City mother died of blunt force trauma to the head and compressions to the neck.

Luz Hernandez in undated family photo. / Credit: Photo provided by family to CBS New York

Police say they found Hernandez buried in a shallow grave in a deserted industrial area.

Investigators say Hernandez didn't show up to work at her school Monday and welfare check at her home led them to believe a crime had taken place.

Shortly after, her body was discovered three and a half miles away.

Earlier this week, loved ones, neighbors and even students gathered at her home, where a memorial was created.

Hernandez leaves behind three children, the youngest only 2 years old.

