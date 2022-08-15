Suspect arrested in death of man shot over Manhattan dice game

Police arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of man over a Manhattan dice game clash, police said Sunday.

Kurt Walters, 38, was arrested Friday and charged with murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon in the slaying of James Johnson, cops said.

Johnson, 35, and Walters were playing dice on W. 124 St. near Malcolm X Blvd. in Harlem July 23 when an argument broke out about 12:35 a.m., police and sources said. Walters, of Queens, pulled a gun and shot Johnson in the neck, cops said.

Johnson died at the scene, which was about two blocks from where he lived.

Following an arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court, Walters was held without bail.