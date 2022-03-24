Suspect arrested after domestic disturbance, standoff in West Mineral

Mar. 24—WEST MINERAL, Kan. — A 46-year-old man was taken into custody Tuesday morning after a domestic disturbance and armed standoff with sheriff's deputies in West Mineral.

Cherokee County deputies responded to a report shortly before 6 a.m. of a disturbance at a residence on Northwest 70th where an armed man was keeping a woman and several children from leaving.

The sheriff's office reported in a news release that the woman and some of the children fled the home as deputies arrived, but Larry Overman remained inside with several other children and refused to come out. Overman was armed with a rifle with which he purportedly threatened deputies during a standoff that lasted an hour and a half before he was taken into custody.

Overman remained in custody Wednesday at the Cherokee County Jail on charges of domestic battery, aggravated child endangerment, kidnapping and assault on law enforcement with his bond set at $239,000.