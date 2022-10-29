Suspect arrested after domestic incident turns into shootout with Melbourne police

A Melbourne man is under arrest after a domestic incident led to a shootout with police.

On Saturday, Melbourne police responded to a disturbance in progress call on Millicent Circle in Melbourne around 1:55 a.m.

The caller told the 911 dispatcher that her boyfriend was attempting to slash her tires.

When officers arrived and confronted the man, he fired several shots at officers.

Police said officers returned fire and the man ran into the residence and began firing inside the house.

According to a news release, after law enforcement surrounded around the house, the suspect fired another volley of gunshots from the second-floor window at officers and adjacent homes.

The Palm Bay Police Department, Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, Melbourne Police Department SWAT team and the Crisis Negotiations Unit arrived at the scene to assist.

Police said the male suspect, 32-year-old Anthony Rivera, voluntarily gave himself up and was taken into custody.

No one was injured during the incident.

The officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave.

Rivera is being charged with domestic violence, aggravated battery, attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, shooting into an occupied dwelling and criminal mischief.

