Suspect arrested in double homicide shooting at Fresno apartment complex

Police on Friday announced an arrest has been made in a shooting that killed two men and injured two others in an apartment complex an apartment complex in southwest Fresno.

Officers arrested 22-year-old Juan Carlos Canada on Thursday on suspicion of killing 43-year-old Roman Cervantes and 27-year-old Jose Herrera Mojica, Fresno police said in a press release.

The shooting happened Feb. 6 when officers received ShotSpotter alerts at an apartment complex in the area of South Clara Avenue and East Lorena Avenue.

Officers arrived and found Cervantes and Mojica dead at the scene. Another man and a juvenile were injured in the shooting and were taken to Community Regional Medical Center where they were listed in stable condition.

According to police, the victims were at a gathering at the apartment complex when they had a chance encounter with another group. The two groups exchanged words before gunshots rang out in gang-related violence.

Police said Canada is a member of Lao Bloods criminal street gang.

He was booked into the Fresno County Jail on two counts of murder and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.