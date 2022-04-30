Suspect arrested for double shooting at a Fresno intersection, deputies say

A suspect was arrested for allegedly shooting two men after an argument in southeast Fresno Friday morning, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriffs said they arrested 21-year-old Gabriel Soto during a traffic stop Friday afternoon on suspicion of shooting two men earlier in the morning.

According to the Sheriffs, at around 1:30 am on Friday, an argument took place between Soto and two men at the 7-Eleven store located near Kings Canyon Road and Willow Avenue. The two men got into their vehicle and Soto got into his vehicle and all of them left the store. As the two men stopped at the traffic light located at Belmont and Peach Avenues, Soto fired 10 rounds at the stopped vehicle striking a 20- and 22-year-old inside. Soto then drove away from the scene.

One of the victims was in serious condition and the other was in critical condition, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives obtained the surveillance video from the store and identified Soto as the suspect in the shooting.