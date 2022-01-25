Suspect arrested after downtown Lexington bar assault

One person was sent to the hospital and another was sent to jail as a result of an assault at a bar in downtown Lexington Monday night, according to police.

Officers first received a report about a disorder at the Soundbar on South Limestone Monday evening, police said. Officers located both the victim and the suspect, both adult males, upon arriving on scene.

Police said the suspect attacked the victim with a dangerous instrument. The victim was taken to a local hospital with what were described by police as non-life-threatening injuries.

Xavier Henderson, 35, was charged with first degree assault, according to the Fayette County Detention Center log, where he is being lodged.

Police didn’t know if the suspect and victim knew each other prior to the incident.