Suspect arrested after driving through fatal crash scene in Waterbury, hitting police cruiser

The site of a fatal car crash erupted into chaos when a car drove through the active scene, hitting a police cruiser and nearly striking officers before driving off on Tuesday night, according to the Waterbury Police Department.

Police had responded to a crash involving a pedestrian in the area around 62 Chase Avenue after 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

The pedestrian, a 42-year-old man, was hit at the intersection of Chase Avenue and Hill Street. He was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead soon after. The driver involved remained on the scene with investigators, police said.

Officers had Chase Avenue closed between North Main Street and Hill Street as they investigated the fatal crash. Around 8:45 p.m., a car traveling north on Chase Avenue drove into the crash scene. The car nearly hit investigating officers before reversing and hitting a cruiser and a parked vehicle. The car then fled the area, police said.

The vehicle continued driving recklessly through the city, but police were able to stop the vehicle and take the driver into custody on Bradley Avenue, police said. There were no other people in the car, according to police.

No police officers were injured in the incident, police said.