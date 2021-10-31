Suspect arrested in early-Monday shooting death on Chattanooga's Seventh Avenue

Oct. 30—The Chattanooga Police Department has arrested a suspect in the Oct. 25 shooting death of a man in the 3200 block of Seventh Avenue in Chattanooga.

Marvin Menifee was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery, according to a Saturday afternoon news release.

The 19-year-old is accused of shooting Alfred Clarence Pitmon, 48, who died shortly after police arrived on the scene of the shooting around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

No further information was provided by police regarding events surrounding the homicide.

Pitmon's killing came amid a spate of violence in Chattanooga. On Tuesday evening, a shooting on Highway 153 left a man dead and a woman injured, according to police.

On the evening of Oct. 24, a man was reportedly shot on East 16th Street, receiving a wound that was not life-threatening.

That morning, 25-year-old D'Marquis Bell was found by police on the 1100 block of Arlington Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

On Oct. 23, 21-year-old Tawon Billups died after being shot around 5 p.m. in the area of North Germantown Road.