Suspect arrested for embezzlement, other charges at Southern Highlands

Feb. 7—PRINCETON — Utility bills, gift cards, vehicle payments and other illicit transactions adding up to $45,258.51 were discovered when a detective with the Mercer County Sheriff's investigated money losses at Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center.

Matthew Patrick Huffman, 36, formerly of Bluefield and now of Abingdon, Va. was arrested Monday and arraigned before Magistrate William Holroyd on felony charges including: embezzlement; computer fraud; five counts of fraudulent use of a credit card; three counts of forgery/fraudulent creation of a demand draft; and fraudulent schemes. Huffman is free on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond.

These charges were a result of an investigation conducted by Lieutenant Steven A. Sommers, into the unlawful use of corporation funds at the Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center in Princeton and an audit by Southern Highlands.

An investigation began on Dec. 15, 2022 when Sommers went to the Southern Highlands center concerning about $36,000 being embezzled, according to the criminal complaint filed at the Mercer County Circuit Clerk's Office. Sommers spoke with Lisa Jones, the center's CEO and Angela Peterson, the CFO.

"During a financial review the CFO noticed that a specific grant had been exhausted within 2 1/2 months, plus an additional $5,000 (approximate) in irregular purchases consisting of gift cards," Sommers stated. "This was reported to the CEO, who then questioned Matthew Huffman, chief substance use disorder officer.

Mr. Huffman stated that the gift card purchases were for the unmet needs of the county's homeless population. Due to the amount of money that was expended within a short amount of time and the justification from Mr. Huffman, the CEO and the CFO initiated an audit."

The audit was not complete when Sommers took the report from Southern Highlands, but "they were able to provide evidence of improprieties through the use of company credit cards," according to the criminal complaint. "Their discoveries included falsified forms of expenditure justification, payment of utility bills from Mr. Huffman, and thousands of dollars in company funds for the purchase of Walmart gift cards or Visa prepaid debit cards. the purchase of the gift and prepaid cards occurred at Princeton Walmart; Bluefield, Va. Walmart and Kroger located in Princeton."

Sommers contacted the Princeton Walmart and requested an initial search of the credit card numbers to determine if Huffman was the person purchasing the credit cards. The store's loss prevention "located numerous transactions" and provided pictures of Huffman and another employee who was identified by the CEO. The employee was an administrative assistant who answered to Huffman, "and it is believed that she was unaware of the criminal intent behind the purchases."

On Dec. 16, 2022, Sommers made formal requests to the Princeton and Bluefield, Va., Walmart locations for surveillance videos and receipts relating to six credit cards, according to the criminal complaint.

Sommers also made a formal request to Kroger for surveillance records and receipts.

Sommers said that he interviewed Huffman at his Bluefield home about the credit card purchases "and he stated it was for consumer unmet needs. Sommers also inquired about utility bills from Appalachian Power. West Virginia American Water, Xfinity and AT&T.

"Mr. Huffman stated that it had been some mistake on his part and that he did not mean to use company funds to pay his utility bills," Sommers said in the criminal complaint. Sommers later interviewed Huffman's administrative assistant at the sheriff's department and she stated that Huffman would provide her with one of the company's credit cards and instruct her to purchase $200 gift cards at the Princeton Walmart.

"She indicated that this occurred approximately six to eight times within a five to eight-month period," Sommers said. "After purchasing the cards, she would give them to Mr. Huffman."

During the weekend of Dec 17 to 18, 2022, Sommers was informed that Huffman had left Bluefield and was believed to be heading to Mississippi. Members of his family later located him in Mississippi.

Sommers later met with the CEO Lisa Jones who provided him with information, multiple gift cards and receipts that were located in Huffman's home.

Sommers said he asked if law enforcement or Southern Highlands had instructed a center employee to search for gift cards or receipts, and "she stated no."

"She also stated that she and Mr. Huffman had been friends for many years and that it is common for them to have access to each other's residence," Sommers said in his report. "She also stated that Mr. Huffman's family knew she was inside the residence."

Southern Highlands was still completing its audit when Sommers filed his initial report, according to the criminal complaint. A synopsis of the audit shows the following transactions:

—From December 2019 to December 2022, Huffman used his company computer to create and digitally sign internal financial control documents to hide his fraudulent activity. The digital signatures were his own and other employees.

—From June 2022 to December 2022, Huffman used multiple company credit cards to purchase gift cards from Mercer Country businesses. Some of these cards were located at his residence and office, Sommers said. There were 81 Walmart transactions totaling $16,178.16 and 49 Kroger transactions totaling $9,608.25.

—From June 2022 to December 2022, Huffman used company credit cards to pay utility bills from various companies. There were 28 transactions totaling $5,979.58.

—In June, September and November 2022, Huffman had three company checks totaling $4,422.33 fraudulently created to pay his vehicles payments.

—From December 2019 to May 2022, Huffman used company credit cards to purchase gift cards and pay utility bills from various companies. There were 48 transactions totaling $9,070.19.

"The total amount for transactions within Mercer County, West Virginia is $45,258.51," Sommers said in the criminal complaint.

Embezzlement carries a possible sentence of up to 10 years in prison, according to the West Virginia Code. Fraudulent use of credit cards has a possible sentence of one to 10 years in prison, or with the court's discretion up to a year in jail and a fine of up to $2,500. Fraudulent schemes also has a penalty of one to 10 years in prison and/or a $2,500 fine. Computer fraud has a penalty of not more than 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000 or both. Forgery comes with a penalty of up to a year in jail and a $500 fine.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

