Suspect arrested after employee shot at Denny’s near Everett

A suspect was arrested early Saturday after they shot an employee at a Denny’s restaurant, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred at about 5:30 a.m. at the restaurant located in the Lake Stickney area, just south of Everett.

A group of people inside the restaurant were asked to leave after reportedly being rowdy.

An altercation followed during which shots were fired.

Authorities say an employee was shot in both legs and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story.

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP