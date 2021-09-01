Suspect arrested for exposing himself, and it’s not the first time this year, CMPD says

A man accused in two indecent exposure cases earlier this year faces new charges in a pair of recent similar incidents, police said.

John Frank Graham III, 24, was arrested Monday for his suspected involvement in two indecent exposure incidents in west Charlotte last month, police said.

On Aug. 9, an unknown man approached a woman walking near the 5200 block of Freedom Drive, exposed his genitals and began to touch himself, police said. The victim told responding officers he threatened to harm her when she attempted to get away

The case went cold until Sunday night, when a camera caught Graham exposing himself during another incident, police Lt. Stephen Fischbach said at CMPD’s weekly news conference Wednesday.

Officers responded to a disturbance call in the 1800 block of Teddington Drive on Sunday. A woman said an unknown man had been continuously ringing her doorbell, police said. When she refused to open the door, the man started masturbating in front of her doorbell camera, police said.

Police used to the footage to identify Graham, Fischbach said.

Graham is now charged with communicating threats, indecent exposure by exposing private parts in a public place and an additional misdemeanor for violation of city ordinance for these incidents, police said.

He’s in the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

CMPD previously arrested Graham for two other incidents involving him exposing himself in front a woman and a female child, Fischbach said.

On May 31, Graham approached the girl with his penis exposed at a restaurant in the 2500 block of Little Rock Road. He was charged with indecent liberties with a child, Fischbach said.

On Aug. 12, Graham went to another woman’s home and asked her for a bottle of water, police said. When the woman went to get the drink, she came back to find Graham masturbating at her front door. The woman ran back inside and locked her door, but Graham tried opening it, Fischbach said.

When officers arrived, Graham ran but was caught and charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering and indecent exposure, Fischbach said.

Graham may have been involved in other similar crimes, police said. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com/.