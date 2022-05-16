Suspect arrested in fatal attack of Fort Street Mall security guard

May 15—A 30-year-old man who is in police custody on suspicion of criminal property damage and theft has also been arrested in connection with the beating death of a security guard at Fort Street Mall.

Razi Ali White was arrested in the Iwilei area around noon on Friday on for second-degree property damage and fourth-degree theft charges.

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department on Saturday confirmed White is also the suspect in a second-degree murder investigation involving the death of a 58-year-old security guard at Fort Street Mall.

The security guard, who was hit in the head with a metal water bottle on May 3, was transported to a hospital in critical condition. Police reported that he died Thursday.

White was positively identified as the suspect in the Fort Street Mall incident and arrested while in custody for his other alleged offenses.

His bail has been set at $500, 000.------This story has been updated to reflect new information regarding White's arrest as a suspect in the death of a Fort Street Mall security guard.------