Suspect arrested for fatal August shooting in Queens linked to gangs

A suspect has been arrested for a fatal August shooting in Queens linked to gangs, police said Monday.

Nasiem Pearson was nabbed at his South Jamaica home Saturday and charged with murder and gun possession.

He’s accused of shooting 28-year-old Broderick Daniels about 1 a.m. Aug. 31 in the vestibule the victim’s Hollis apartment building on 184th St.

Daniels, struck in the chest and torso, was rushed by medics to Jamaica Hospital but could not be saved. Neighbors said he was the devoted father of a 6-year-old son.

What sparked the shooting was not clear, but police said it is linked to a gang rivalry. Pearson, 22, is a Crip while the victim was part of the Henderson New York gang, also known as HNY, centered on Henderson Ave. not far from the victim’s home, according to cops.