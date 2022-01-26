Suspect arrested in fatal Bronx club shooting over line for the bathroom

A suspect wanted for a fatal Bronx nightclub shooting sparked by an argument over the line for the restroom has been nabbed, police said Wednesday.

Damon Bailey, 40, was arrested Tuesday on murder and gun charges for allegedly shooting Shamar Watt, 30, during a May 9 fight over whose turn it was to use the bathroom inside an unlicensed club on Third Ave. near E. 184th St. in Belmont, police said.

Watt, who died at St. Barnabas Hospital two days later, was a hospital accountant and longtime local rapper who performed under the name Malcolm Vuitton.

Surveillance video later released by police shows the gunman, clad in a hoodie, slowly approach the victim and opening fire, then casually strolling away as clubgoers scatter.

Bailey served two state prison terms for gun possession, records show. He was paroled in January 2018 after more than six years behind bars for a Queens conviction. Before that, he was conditionally released in July 2009 after he was sentenced to up to five years for a Brooklyn conviction.