Suspect arrested in fatal Brooklyn shooting of mom, pet pit bull

Police on Tuesday arrested a gunman wanted in the shooting death of a Brooklyn mother who was killed along with her pit bull in a local smoke shop where she stopped while walking her dog last month.

Jennifer Ynoa, 36, was inside the store on DeKalb Ave. near Franklin Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant when the killer hopped out of a red car, threw open the door and started firing about 9:45 p.m. on Jan 2, police said.

Video of the wild scene shows the killer’s intended target dashing for cover while Ynoa and her dog, Blue, are fatally struck by bullets.

Ynoa stumbles to the door, stepping in her own blood before she collapses outside on the sidewalk.

The shooter’s target was not hit. He fled the scene while the shooter got back in his car and took off.

Arrested was Namel Colon, 36, who lives on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. He was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon on Tuesday.

Ynoa lived in NYCHA’s Lafayette Gardens complex across the street from where she was killed. Neighbors said Ynoa moved into Lafayette Gardens two years ago.She was the mother of four children.

Ynoa, who was born in Queens, was a health attendant in between jobs whose mother died recently.

A GoFundMe page launched by a family friend said Ynoa’s sister is caring for the children.