Suspect arrested in fatal Central Florida road rage incident: report

A Central Florida man faces a premeditated murder charge after an alleged road rage incident left one person dead, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Osceola County sheriff’s deputies arrested Brandon Singh, 20, for allegedly shooting and killing a man in Kissimmee, WESH reported.

The incident happened in October near Simpson Road and Buenaventura Boulevard, and the deceased driver’s car hit several others during the crash, the station reported.

Singh, who was a passenger in one car, supposedly shot the victim for cutting in front of the car he was riding in.

Singh was booked into the Osceola County Jail on Wednesday with no bond set on the premeditated murder charger, according to jail records. He was also charged with evidence tampering, for which the courts set a $5,000 bond.

