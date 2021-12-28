Suspect arrested for fatal Christmas stabbing outside troubled Brooklyn NYCHA development

A suspect has been arrested for stabbing a 34-year-old man to death during a Christmas clash outside a troubled Brooklyn public housing development, police said Tuesday.

Monie Jackson, 58, was busted Monday for the slaying of Aaron Cherry outside the Red Hook Houses on Saturday night.

Cherry was knifed in the neck near Bush St. and Otsego St. just before midnight Saturday. Medics rushed him to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital but he could not be saved.

The victim lived in another building at the sprawling housing complex, police said. His death marks the sixth homicide at the Red Hook Houses in 18 months.

Investigators quickly identified Jackson as the stabber but the motive for the killing is not clear.

Jackson lives in the Rockaways in Queens according to cops. He is charged with murder and weapon possession. His arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court was pending Tuesday.

After Cherry’s death, heartbroken friends flooded social media was with tributes.

“He was always good to me and I to him,” friend Derek Alberto Jones wrote in a Facebook tribute. “Another unnecessary death happened last night ON CHRISTMAS and I hope justice will be served really soon.”

“We just keep losing loved ones R.I.P.,” another friend wrote on the social media platform. “May God cover your family in this hard time.”

The Red Hook Houses saw a pair of fatal shootings earlier this year. Felton Durant, 23, was slain on Centre Mall on April 25 and John Lawton, 28, was killed on Columbia St. on Feb. 12. The NYCHA development also saw three homicides in 2020, police said.