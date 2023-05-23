A man was arrested early Tuesday morning following a fatal collision at an intersection in Tucson, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

At around 1:24 a.m., deputies discovered that a Toyota and a Jeep had collided at the intersection of West Orange Grove Road and North La Cholla Boulevard, according to authorities.

Police identified the driver of the Toyota as Wayne Wakefield, 71, who was transported to Banner Medical Center with what were believed to be minor injuries at the time.

But, Wakefield's conditions worsened and he was pronounced dead at 3:47 a.m., Sheriff Chris Nanos said.

The PCSD also located the driver of the Jeep, identifying him as Brian Clarke, 29. Clarke showed signs of impairment at the scene before traffic detectives responded and took over the investigation, police said.

Clarke was taken into custody and charged with manslaughter, criminal damage, and driving under the influence.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Suspect arrested for fatal DUI car collision in Tucson