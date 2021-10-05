Suspect arrested for fatal East Village stabbing sparked by argument over prostitution

A suspect has been arrested for a fatal East Village stabbing sparked by an argument over prostitution, police said Tuesday.

Oneil Brown, 42, was charged Monday with murder for allegedly killing Marvin Bellamy, 37, near First Ave. and E. 6th St. about 6 a.m. July 14.

Bellamy, stabbed in the chest, was rushed by medics to Mount Sinai Beth Israel but could not be saved.

A knife was recovered from an outdoor dining area near the crime scene.

Police said prostitution and possibly drugs were factors in the attack.

Brown was awaiting arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court Tuesday. He lives in the Bronx, according to cops.