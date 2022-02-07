Suspect arrested in fatal Fresno hit-run. He ran, but witnesses kept eye on him, police say

Police were able to arrest a man who fled the scene of a fatal crash after witnesses kept tabs on him until officers arrived Monday, according to Fresno police.

A couple described as being in their 50s or 60s was driving north on Maple Avenue through the intersection at Belmont Avenue about 10:50 a.m. in a Toyota sedan before the accident, according to Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega.

A driver headed east on Belmont blew through a red light in a full-size truck and slammed into the Toyota, police said. He then fled north on foot.

People in the area watched him and told police where he was before he was arrested, Trueba Vega said.

“We are thankful that happened,” she said. “The partnership between the community and our officers is huge.”

The couple was taken to an area hospital, where the man has since been pronounced dead, police said. The woman remains in critical condition, according to police.

None of the names of anyone involved were immediately available, Trueba Vega said.

She said the intersection would be closed to through traffic for a few hours, and recommended avoiding it.

