Suspect arrested after fatal hit-and-run in Phoenix, impairment suspected

A woman was arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run Sunday morning in Phoenix, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

At around 2:20 a.m., police responded to the area of 51st Ave. and Thomas Road regarding a collision involving a pedestrian, police said.

When officers arrived at the area of the incident, they found a man with serious injuries who was later identified as 25-year-old Jose Arturo Armenta Cisneros. The Phoenix Fire Department attempted to save the man's life, but the man later died at the area of the collision, police said.

Police said that the car involved in the incident took off from the area after the collision, but was later found by police.

The driver of the car, identified as Lucila Lozano Garcia, 47, was arrested after showing signs of impairment. Police said Garcia was arrested on a charge of DUI.

