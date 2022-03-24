Suspect arrested in fatal January shooting of Bronx dad outside warehouse party

A suspected gunman has been arrested in the shooting death of a father of three who was trying to break up a fight outside a Bronx warehouse party, police said Wednesday.

Shamel Amos, 33, was fatally shot after a fight inside the venue on E. 139 St. near the Bruckner Expressway spilled out to the street Jan. 22.

Amos was shot in the stomach and both legs. After the gunfire, two men fled the scene in a dark-colored Honda CRV with Florida license plates.

Amos was rushed to Lincoln Hospital, where he died.

Arrested in the bloodshed is Daniel Colon, 23, of Crotona. He was charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon, cops said.

Amos, who lived in Mott Haven with his wife and children, wasn’t involved in the dispute inside the venue, his grieving wife said at the time of his death.

“This was not his beef,” Nickema Amos, 36, said. “He was breaking up something, like he always does. He’s always trying to save somebody. He’s always been a peacemaker.”

Amos said her husband worked as a party promoter, a videographer with a film company and owned a clothing line. His three children were aged 15, 13 and 10 at the time of his death.

“He was a family man, he loved his children, he loved me, he was detail-oriented, he always had an idea,” Nickema Amos said. “He was smart, he was ambitious. He had dreams. He touched a lot of people.”

Colon’s arraignment in Bronx Criminal Court was pending Wednesday night.

Police are still searching for another man involved in the shooting.