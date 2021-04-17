Suspect arrested in fatal Jeannette shooting

Renatta Signorini, Tribune-Review, Greensburg, Pa.
2 min read
Apr. 17—A Jeannette man was arrested on a homicide charge Friday in connection with the fatal shooting of a city man this week.

Stuart Ali, 45, surrendered to authorities, police Chief Shannon Binda said. Ali was arraigned Friday night and jailed without bail. Ali also is facing a weapons violation.

Binda identified the shooting victim as Marcus Davis, 43.

Police were called at 2:40 a.m. Thursday after a report of shots fired and a man lying in the road near the intersection of Gaskill Avenue and North Seventh Street.

Officers performed CPR, but Davis was pronounced dead at the scene. He was shot several times, the chief said. The county coroner had not released details about the death.

Two witnesses told investigators they were at Callahan's Pub in Greensburg celebrating a birthday when they were approached by three men — Davis, Ali and Ali's son, according to court papers. Police said Davis and Ali offered to get the pair drugs, and all five left together.

After a stop on St. Clair Avenue in Greensburg during which Davis entered an apartment and returned to the vehicle, the group headed to Jeannette.

During the trip, witnesses told police Davis and Ali began arguing. The two who were celebrating at the pub got out of the vehicle at an intersection and later heard gunshots, according to court papers.

Ali and Davis also got out and continued their argument, police said. A witness told investigators Davis unsuccessfully attempted to punch Ali, and Ali fired repeatedly at Davis, according to court papers. Ali fled in the vehicle, police said.

Westmoreland County detectives helped city police with the investigation.

Ali was being held in Westmoreland County Prison. An April 29 preliminary hearing is set. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

He was sentenced to one year of probation in connection with a 2018 resisting arrest case in Jeannette, according to online court records. He pleaded guilty to that charge and marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession offenses.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .

