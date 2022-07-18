Suspect arrested after fatal Lewiston shooting

Jul. 18—LEWISTON — Following a tense standoff Sunday afternoon, Lewiston police arrested a man they said was involved in a shooting on Howe Street.

After almost two hours, the suspect exited a house a few doors down from the alleged crime scene at 30 Howe St. and surrendered to police.

Lewiston police called for help from the Maine State Police Tactical Team as the suspect remained at the house a short distance from the alleged shooting scene.

Police did not release the identity Sunday of the victim. Witnesses said he was shot several times in the head and died on the spot. One witness reportedly checked for a pulse and found none.

The shooting was reported at about 5 p.m. in front of a three-story apartment building between Sabattus and Ash streets. The man was reportedly shot in the street in front of the house.

By 6:30 p.m., many police officers were still arriving and the house remained surrounded. Police were also talking to several witnesses and potential witnesses near the scene.

The suspect reportedly gave himself up just before 7 p.m.

The Maine State Police were expected to lead the investigation into the shooting, which is standard in homicides in Maine.