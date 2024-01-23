Suspect arrested for fatal March shooting outside Brooklyn bodega

A suspect has been nabbed for a fatal shooting outside a Brooklyn bodega last year.

Derrick Prescod was arrested Monday for the March 20 shooting outside the Francena Mini Market on Sterling Place near Buffalo Ave. in Crown Heights, cops said. He is charged with murder.

A masked gunman opened fire on 26-year-old Dion Reid in the 12:30 p.m. shooting.

Prescod, 20, allegedly fired several rounds at Reid, who was shot in the ankle and hip, piercing an artery, cops said. Reid ran into the store for help after getting shot.

Medics rushed Reid to Kings County Hospital but he could not be saved.

Police recovered surveillance video of the shooter, whose face was obscured by a gray hoodie and a ski mask.

Prescod lives about a mile from the deli. His arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court was pending Tuesday.

On Dec. 20, Prescod was arrested on a weapon possession charge, according to court records.