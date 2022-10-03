Suspect arrested for fatal May stabbing in Greenwich Village sparked by argument over cigarette lighter

A suspect has been arrested for a fatal May stabbing in Greenwich Village sparked by an argument over a cigarette lighter, police said Monday.

Damon Clemmons was initially busted Friday for allegedly simulating a gun while selling drugs to another man at Grand and Elizabeth Sts. on the Lower East Side.

After his arrest, cops recognized Clemmons, 25, as the man wanted for the murder of 28-year-old Samer Abdalla, who was stabbed while arguing with three or four men at W. 4th St. and Sixth Ave. about 1:25 a.m. May 13.

Abdalla’s brother told police they were walking down the street when the confrontation started with an argument over a cigarette lighter, though further details were not clear. A blood-stained pack of Marlboro cigarettes was recovered at the scene.

Abdalla, stabbed in his upper body, was rushed to Bellevue Hospital but could not be saved.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Clemmons was armed with the knife or if one of the other men still being sought had the weapon.

Clemmons, who lives in Crown Heights, has prior arrests for robbery and drugs, police said.

Abdalla, who lived in Bay Ridge, had his own problems with the law, with 13 arrests, including for robbery, grand larceny and assault.

His girlfriend, Georgia Gelmis, told the Daily News shortly after the murder that she had helped set him up with a social worker and medication to treat his bipolar disorder.

“As he got treatment he changed his life around,” said Gelmis, 42. “He had a really good heart and even at his worst moments dealing with the disease he was generous, very sensitive to other people.

“It shouldn’t have ended this way.”