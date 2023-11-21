Suspect arrested in fatal Oct. 22 shooting in north Phoenix

A man was arrested this week in connection with an Oct. 22 fatal shooting in north Phoenix.DeAngelo Robinson, 28, was charged with murder in the death of Abashe Mathis, 31, according to Phoenix police.

At about 10:20 p.m. on Oct. 22, officers responded to a shooting near 54th and High streets, near the High Street shopping center and Desert Ridge Marketplace, and found Mathis with at least one gunshot wound, according to police. Mathis was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

"Detectives have worked this case since its onset and ultimately established probable cause to arrest suspect DeAngelo Robinson," police said in a Tuesday morning statement. Robinson was taken into custody on Monday and booked on multiple felonies, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: DeAngelo Robinson arrested in Abashe Mathis' fatal shooting in Phoenix