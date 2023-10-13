Suspect arrested in fatal September shooting in Peoria

A suspect is being held in a fatal September shooting on North Sheridan Road in Peoria.

Amorta I. Nelson, 25, was transported to the Peoria Police Department for questioning, arrested on a charge of first-degree murder and taken to the Peoria County Jail on Thursday, police said in a Friday news release. The investigation is ongoing.

On the evening of Sept. 18, officers responded to a report of nine shots fired in the 2400 block of North Sheridan Road. Antonio Hardy, 33, of Peoria was found with life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.

