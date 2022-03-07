Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Brooklyn dad, killed just weeks after younger brother

A suspected gunman has been arrested in the months-old shooting death of a Brooklyn dad slain just weeks after his youngest brother was killed in a gang beef, police said Sunday.

Daishawn Benjamin, 33, was fatally shot in front of a Brownsville deli Oct. 27, just weeks after his brother, Kizer Williams, was gunned down a few yards away.

Benjamin was shot multiple times in the torso and died at Brookdale Hospital.

Arrested in the gruesome bloodshed is Waajid Pierce, 48, who lives in Bushwick. He was charged with murder and is being held at Rikers Island pending his next court date.

Pierce was picked up by the NYPD’s violent felony squad at MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma, L.I. on Wednesday after returning from Florida, police sources said.

Benjamin lived in East New York, about a mile and a half from where he was killed. He was the father of and primary caregiver for his two daughters, ages 8 and 1, and worked at Barclays Center and Kennedy Airport, his grieving family said at the time of his death.

Benjamin’s brother, Kizer Williams, was shot in the chest and leg Oct. 3, 2021, in the Seth Low Houses on Powell St. in a gang-fueled attack, police said. He also died at Brookdale shortly after the attack. Police are still searching for Williams’ shooter.

“It’s a hard pill to swallow. First his brother Kizer, and now Daishawn,” Benjamin’s devastated aunt, Brenda Benjamin, said at the time. “We can’t believe it’s our turn again.”