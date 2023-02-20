Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of California bishop David O’Connell

A suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of Bishop David O’Connell of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, who was killed in his home in Hacienda Heights.

The California-based auxiliary bishop was shot to death on Saturday afternoon, with law enforcement announcing the arrest of a suspect on Monday.

Law enforcement responded to the home following an emergency medical call around 1pm on Saturday and discovered the Roman Catholic bishop wounded by a gunshot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has said they’ve launched a murder investigation.

On Sunday, the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Most Reverend José Gomez, said in a statement that “we learned early this morning from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s office that they have determined that the death of Auxiliary Bishop David O’Connell yesterday was a homicide. We are deeply disturbed and saddened by this news”.

“Let us continue to pray for Bishop Dave and his family. And let us pray for law enforcement officials as they continue their investigation into this terrible crime,” he added. “We ask Our Blessed Mother Mary to intercede and be a mother for all of us in this moment of sadness and pain.”

More follows...