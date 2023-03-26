Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Canton driver, now facing murder charge

CANTON ‒ Police said Sunday they have arrested in a suspect in a fatal shooting earlier this month on Greenfield Avenue SW.

Damon A. Mitchell, 20, is facing murder, felonious assault and gun-related charges tied to the shooting of a Canton man found dead in a running vehicle.

Mitchell had been jailed in Crawford County since earlier in the month, according to police.

According to a news release from the Canton Police Department:

Detectives were able to identify the suspect on Friday and got warrants to arrest Mitchell.

Mitchell has been incarcerated in Crawford County on an unrelated drug charge and trying to flee from the Ohio State Highway Patrol since the March 10 fatal shooting in Canton.

Police were called to the 1300 block of Greenfield Avenue SW around 10:44 a.m. March 10 for a report of a shooting.

Officers said they found Steven Troyer, 55, of Canton in the driver's seat of a running vehicle. He had been shot several times. Canton paramedics transported Troyer to Aultman Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information should call the Canton detective bureau at 330-489-3144. Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411 or the Stark County Crime Stoppers.

