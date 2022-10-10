Suspect arrested after fatal shooting in Corpus Christi Bay Area

Corpus Christi police arrested a man accused of shooting and killing another man near South Staples Street and Furman Avenue early Friday morning.

James "Jimmy" Nesmith, 48, was charged with murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. His bond was set at $20,000.

Around 2:20 a.m., officers responded to a call of a shooting with injuries at the 900 block of South Staples Street, according to a new release from the police department.

The shooting victim died of his injuries at a nearby hospital.

The Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office identified the man as 48-year-old Pete Solis. He died of a gunshot wound to the chest, a spokesperson said.

Police believe the shooting was not a random act of violence and the people involved knew each other.

