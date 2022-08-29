Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of elderly NYC dad

A suspect has been arrested in the spring shooting death of a 72-year-old Queens man, police said Sunday.

Sheldon Dottin, 48, was extradited from Panama to face murder and weapons charges for the April 1 slaying of Gladstone “Popeye” Barrett, cops said.

The violence began after Barrett, 72, and Dottin got into an argument inside the older man’s house on Guy R. Brewer Blvd. near 146th Road in Springfield Gardens, according to police.

Dottin, of Waldorf, Md., is the ex-boyfriend of Barrett’s daughter, cops said.

The disagreement escalated and Barrett was shot in the chest and right hand.

Medics rushed the victim to Jamaica Hospital, where he clung to life for more than two weeks before dying, police said.

Dottin was being held at Rikers Island pending his next court appearance.