Suspect arrested for fatal shooting of ex-con inside Bronx housing project

A suspect has been arrested for a fatal shooting inside a Bronx housing project last week, police said Tuesday.

Richard Brown allegedly had a gun on him when he was nabbed Monday — but it wasn’t immediately clear if that was the weapon used to kill 41-year-old David Spralling inside the Baychester Houses, police said.

Spralling was shot in the chest during an argument in a third-floor hallway inside one of the complex’s buildings on Schieffelin Place near E. 225th St. about 8:10 p.m. Thursday. He lived in Jamaica, Queens, according to cops.

Brown, 58, was charged with murder and gun possession. He lives a half-mile from the crime scene, police said.

Brown was conditionally released in 2010 after serving nearly six years in prison for robbery, records show.

The victim served seven-and-a-half years in prison for weapon possession before he was conditionally released in 2014.