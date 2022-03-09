Suspect arrested in fatal shooting near midtown intersection

Mar. 8—New Mexico State Police arrested a suspect Monday in a fatal shooting near the intersection of Cerrillos Road and St. Michael's Drive.

The agency released few details about the incident.

"Victim was shot and is deceased," Officer Dusty Francisco, a state police spokesman, wrote in an email around 6:20 p.m. "Suspect has been detained. Scene is active, details limited. More information when available."

The city's first homicide of 2022 comes in a six-day stretch that has seen four violent deaths in the area. A Santa Fe police officer and retired firefighter from Las Vegas, N.M., were killed Wednesday during a high-speed, wrong-way pursuit of a suspect on Interstate 25 just past Old Pecos Trail. A woman is facing murder charges in their deaths. On Friday, an Edgewood man was charged with an open count of murder after he was accused of fatally stabbing his mother.

There were 11 homicides in Santa Fe County in 2021, along with the high-profile shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Rust film production at Bonanza Creek Ranch, where Hollywood star Alec Baldwin's prop revolver discharged a live bullet. That incident is still under investigation.

People who witnessed police activity at the Cerrillos-St. Michael's intersection Monday posted their observations on the Santa Fe Bulletin Board Facebook page.

"The police had their guns drawn across Cerrillos on a man," one person wrote. "He was not cooperating."

"I was on the opposite side of you," another person posted. "The guy getting into and out of the black car was arrested I believe without incident. There was a person next to the SUV on the ground. I saw a movement from him, so he was alive when first responders showed up. ...

"I can't believe how swiftly everything happened from responding, to the arrest, to getting the person shot in the ambulance, and setting up the Crime Scene Tape," the post continued.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said he first heard about the investigation around 5:30 p.m., but he didn't have any other details.

Mendoza said the sheriff's office is helping respond to calls in the city through Tuesday to give Santa Fe officers time and space to grieve for Officer Robert Duran, who died in the I-25 crash. But, he said, the state agency is handling the investigation into the midtown homicide.