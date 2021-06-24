Suspect arrested in fatal shooting near E. Lake St. gas station last week

A 34-year-old Brooklyn Park man has been arrested on suspicion of murder for allegedly playing a role in a shooting last week near an East Lake Street gas station in south Minneapolis, police said Thursday.

The suspect was jailed Wednesday evening in connection with the June 16 shooting of Paris T. Love, 32, of Minneapolis, who died of multiple gunshot wounds he suffered in the 1700 block of East Lake Street, police said.

Police spokesman John Elder declined to say more about the man's role in Love's death. The suspect has yet to be charged. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

Police said a car pulled up and someone leapt out firing multiple rounds. The shooter fled the scene in the same car, police said.

The shooting does not appear to be random, according to police.

There have been 43 homicides so far this year in Minneapolis.

The suspect's criminal history in Minnesota includes two convictions for assault and one each for robbery, illegal gun possession and disorderly conduct.

