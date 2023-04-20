Suspect arrested in fatal shooting outside St. Paul Target store
Police have arrested a 25-year-old man in a fatal shooting outside a St. Paul Target store.
Jadonn Taylor, 23, was shot in the parking lot of the Target on Suburban Avenue just south of Interstate 94 on April 6 about 9:50 a.m. Someone drove Taylor to the nearby fire station at Suburban and White Bear avenues, where firefighters gave him emergency medical aid in the station’s driveway, but he was pronounced dead.
On Wednesday, officers took a suspect into custody in the 400 block of Brainerd Avenue about 3:45 p.m., according to police. He was booked into the jail on suspicion of murder.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
Related Articles
Crime & Public Safety | Authorities release more details about 9 migrants rescued from freezing bog near Warraod
Crime & Public Safety | Murder charge: Man shot his wife in St. Paul while 3 kids were in residence; he later died by suicide
Crime & Public Safety | Authorities detail events of Pope County deputy’s slaying, ID suspect who opened fire
Crime & Public Safety | Slain deputy’s funeral details released; Walz orders state flags to be lowered in honor
Crime & Public Safety | As 3 workers are honored for helping teen shot outside St. Paul rec center, mayor details gun violence efforts underway