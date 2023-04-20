Suspect arrested in fatal shooting outside St. Paul Target store

Police have arrested a 25-year-old man in a fatal shooting outside a St. Paul Target store.

Jadonn Taylor, 23, was shot in the parking lot of the Target on Suburban Avenue just south of Interstate 94 on April 6 about 9:50 a.m. Someone drove Taylor to the nearby fire station at Suburban and White Bear avenues, where firefighters gave him emergency medical aid in the station’s driveway, but he was pronounced dead.

On Wednesday, officers took a suspect into custody in the 400 block of Brainerd Avenue about 3:45 p.m., according to police. He was booked into the jail on suspicion of murder.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

